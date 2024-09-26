First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after acquiring an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,754,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after purchasing an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.64. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a fifty-two week low of $43.30 and a fifty-two week high of $59.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

