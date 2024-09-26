First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
FTXL traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
