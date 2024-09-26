First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

FTXL traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,622. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

