First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 130,183 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,527,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 76,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 22,377 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 170.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTXL traded up $3.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,622. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.