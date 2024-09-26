First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2456 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ TDIV traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. 264,290 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,917. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $81.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.35.

The First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (TDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Technology Dividend index. The fund tracks a modified dividend-weighted index of US-listed technology companies that pay regular dividends. TDIV was launched on Aug 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

