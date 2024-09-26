First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.

The First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (FTXR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index composed of 30 US transportation companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXR was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

