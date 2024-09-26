First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1284 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average is $30.86.
First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Company Profile
