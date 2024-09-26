First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 304,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,532. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.