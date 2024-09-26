First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0419 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:AIRR traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.09. The company had a trading volume of 304,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,532. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $75.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.25.
First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Company Profile
