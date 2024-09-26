First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 (NASDAQ:RFDI)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.7571 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RFDI traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $68.14. The stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.98. The company has a market cap of $127.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $68.36.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Company Profile
