First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NASDAQ:RFEM)

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.3293 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

RFEM traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.03. 2,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,003. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $70.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.83.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

