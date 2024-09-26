First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.8446 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

RFEU stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.92. The stock had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 332. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $69.88.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

