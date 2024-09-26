First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ISHP)

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

ISHP traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.19. 507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $34.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.27.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

