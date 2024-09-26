First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

CARZ traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.