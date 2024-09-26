First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:CARZ)

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

CARZ traded up $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $58.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $63.10.

The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.

