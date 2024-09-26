First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.29

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 354,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Get First Trust Senior Loan ETF alerts:

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.