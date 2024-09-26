First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Raises Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYXGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.516 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.

NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.04. 11,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $74.46 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

