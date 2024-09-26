First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Raises Dividend to $0.34 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYCGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.344 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

NASDAQ:FYC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.68. The company had a trading volume of 29,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $302.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.19. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $51.39 and a 52 week high of $75.15.

The First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Growth index. The fund tracks a quant-driven index that select stocks from a small-cap growth universe in an attempt to outperform the market. FYC was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

