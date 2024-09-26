First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.2365 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.83. 4,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,191. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.31. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $175.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.37.
First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
