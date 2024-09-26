First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVYGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $36.03. 1,179,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,485. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $34.20. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $37.25.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

