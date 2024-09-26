First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, a drop of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 332,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,258,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 108,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.97. 744,834 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

About First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

