First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:SDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1383 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of SDVY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $36.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,122,485. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.
