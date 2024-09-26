First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.1161 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
Shares of FID traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.74. 49,746 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,789. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80.
First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
