First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FRI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.73 and last traded at $29.80. Approximately 41,262 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 38,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.08 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Trading of First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 23,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund Company Profile

First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the S&P United States REIT Index (the Index). The Index measures the securitized United States real estate investment trust (REIT) market and maintains a constituency that reflects the composition of the overall REIT market.

