First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance
FIXD stock remained flat at $45.22 during trading on Thursday. 818,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,646. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.
About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.