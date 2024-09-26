First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

FIXD stock remained flat at $45.22 during trading on Thursday. 818,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,646. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.69.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.