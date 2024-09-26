First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 (NASDAQ:FKU)

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2687 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of FKU traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.27. 2,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,610. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a market cap of $71.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.40.

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

