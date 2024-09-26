FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.337 per share on Monday, October 7th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

FirstService Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$237.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$220.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. FirstService has a 1 year low of C$187.25 and a 1 year high of C$250.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.15, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstService will post 7.5465152 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

About FirstService

In other news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. Company insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

