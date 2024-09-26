Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.61

Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 53750 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Five Point Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.91 million, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.19 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 106,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $333,790.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,375.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,214,153 shares of company stock worth $28,871,935. 4.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Five Point by 89.3% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five Point by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Five Point during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Five Point by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 77,369 shares during the last quarter. 38.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, research and development, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

