Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,805,505 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 1,467,381 shares.The stock last traded at $27.50 and had previously closed at $27.78.

FIVN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Five9 from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.03.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.54 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 12,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $381,250.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,673,081.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 7,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $228,662.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Five9 during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $226,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Five9 by 8.7% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

