Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,865. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 79,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

