Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) Short Interest Update

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 142.0% from the August 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE DFP traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.33. The stock had a trading volume of 59,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,865. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $21.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.29.
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1122 per share. This is an increase from Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
