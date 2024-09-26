FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Up 110.5% in September

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 110.5% from the August 31st total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the first quarter worth $4,910,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund by 1.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 301,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the period.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SKOR stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,176. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12 month low of $45.16 and a 12 month high of $49.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.81.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Increases Dividend

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1992 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.