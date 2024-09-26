FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:IQDF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 39,254 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 49,450 shares.The stock last traded at $26.50 and had previously closed at $25.80.

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $615.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000.

About FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund (IQDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of non-US companies from developed and emerging markets selected by dividend payments and other fundamentals. The index aims for market-like risk.

Featured Stories

