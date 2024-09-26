FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $75.38

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $75.38 and last traded at $75.38, with a volume of 2273 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.04.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $556.41 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.56.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter valued at about $584,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the period.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.