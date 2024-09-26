FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF) Hits New 12-Month High at $71.54

Shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $71.54 and last traded at $71.44, with a volume of 5633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.90.

FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QDF. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,326,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,178,000 after acquiring an additional 27,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,830 shares in the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,403 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,612,000 after purchasing an additional 22,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund by 67.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 46,883 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Index Fund (QDF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Northern Trust Quality Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of companies deemed to have secure dividends that matches the beta of the Northern Trust 1250 Index. QDF was launched on Dec 14, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

