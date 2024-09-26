Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASETGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASET stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $32.89.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

Read More

Dividend History for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET)

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.