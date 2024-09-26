Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:ASET)

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.213 per share on Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ASET stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $32.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. The company has a market cap of $9.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $32.89.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

