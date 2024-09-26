FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Sees Large Volume Increase

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 241,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the previous session’s volume of 77,013 shares.The stock last traded at $59.42 and had previously closed at $59.18.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.87.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 21,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 16.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 15.2% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 20,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 61,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

