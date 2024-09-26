Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Shares Up 6.9%

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as £188.45 ($252.34) and last traded at £182.85 ($244.84). 457,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,067,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at £171 ($228.98).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £186 ($249.06) to £188 ($251.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £213 ($285.22) to £207 ($277.18) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of £197.72 ($264.76).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is £158.62 and its 200 day moving average price is £156.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,242.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.90.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

