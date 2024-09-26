Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.66% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $247.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.80.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.69. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $252.84.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the second quarter worth $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth $102,000.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

