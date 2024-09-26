Flutter Entertainment’s (FLUT) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at JMP Securities in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $255.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FLUT. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flutter Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.00.

Shares of NYSE FLUT traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $247.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,746. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $148.00 and a one year high of $252.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.69.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flutter Entertainment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 25th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,796,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $2,418,032,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment in the first quarter worth about $1,578,442,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $507,170,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,076,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,354,000 after acquiring an additional 831,585 shares during the last quarter.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

