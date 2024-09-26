flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Up 1.5%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 18,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.

flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in flyExclusive stock. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of flyExclusive, Inc. ( NYSE:FLYX Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 100,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.02% of flyExclusive as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.

