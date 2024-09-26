flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX) Shares Up 1.5%

flyExclusive, Inc. (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.88 and last traded at $2.75. 18,642 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 34,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.29.
flyExclusive (NYSE:FLYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.97 million for the quarter.
flyExclusive, Inc, through its subsidiary, LGM Enterprises, LLC., owns and operates private jets in North America. It also offers jet charter services; and aircraft maintenance, repair, overhaul (MRO) operations, and interior and exterior refurbishment services, as well as wholesale and retail ad hoc flights, a jet club program, partnership program, fractional program, and other services.
