F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th.
F&M Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FMOO opened at $62.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.95. F&M Bancorp has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $62.70.
About F&M Bancorp
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than F&M Bancorp
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Can Gen-AI Drive Coursera Stock to Double-Bagger Returns?
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- Is Archer Aviation on the Brink of a Takeoff?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Get in on GE Vernova: Bank of America and Jefferies Are Bullish
Receive News & Ratings for F&M Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&M Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.