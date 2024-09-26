Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW) Short Interest Down 41.2% in September

Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the August 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Forafric Global Stock Down 7.2 %

Forafric Global stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. Forafric Global has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $1.60.

Get Forafric Global alerts:

About Forafric Global

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Forafric Global PLC engages in the purchase, storage, transport, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products in Morocco, Burkina, Mali, Angola, and internationally. The company offers flour and semolina; and secondary processing products, such as pasta and couscous under the Tria and MayMouna brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Forafric Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forafric Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.