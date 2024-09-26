Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 747,496 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,033 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $9,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,144 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on F. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $10.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.49 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

