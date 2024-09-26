Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Director Andrea L. Wong Sells 1,604 Shares

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) Director Andrea L. Wong sold 1,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $76,045.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,040.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Formula One Group Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ FWONK traded up $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 622,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,587. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $60.95 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.16. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.69.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.45 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FWONK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Formula One Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,929,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Formula One Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

