Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) Short Interest Down 40.4% in September

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forte Biosciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forte Biosciences stock. Cable Car Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,031,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,000. Forte Biosciences comprises about 1.9% of Cable Car Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cable Car Capital LLC owned 5.59% of Forte Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forte Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.12 price objective on shares of Forte Biosciences in a report on Monday, August 19th. Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.16 price target for the company.

Forte Biosciences Price Performance

FBRX traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.82. 26,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,888. Forte Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.