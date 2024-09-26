Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) Short Interest Update

Forterra plc (OTCMKTS:FTTRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 43.3% from the August 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Forterra Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTTRF remained flat at $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. Forterra has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra plc engages in the manufacture and sale of building products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. It offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks for internal and external applications, such as foundations, floors and walls, and detailing; bespoke precast concrete products comprising jetfloor, hollowcore, beam and block, and flooring, as well as box culverts, omnia bridge decks, and retaining walls for infrastructure; and crosswall frames, stairs and landings, stadia components, and columns and beams for structural projects.

