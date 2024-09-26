Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Ltd (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,500 shares, an increase of 128.5% from the August 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 398,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Fortescue Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSUGY traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.27. The company had a trading volume of 166,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,080. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. Fortescue has a 52-week low of $21.11 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get Fortescue alerts:

Fortescue Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.1851 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th.

Fortescue Company Profile

Fortescue Ltd engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It explores for copper, gold, and lithium deposits; and rare earth elements. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.