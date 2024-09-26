Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Short Interest Up 135.8% in September

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 135.8% from the August 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Fortitude Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FTCO traded down 0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching 5.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of 4.79. Fortitude Gold has a 12-month low of 3.61 and a 12-month high of 6.50.

Get Fortitude Gold alerts:

Fortitude Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

About Fortitude Gold

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.