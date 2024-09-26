Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortress Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:FBIOP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,291. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.