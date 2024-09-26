Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.49

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.49 and traded as high as C$6.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$6.75, with a volume of 579,079 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Fortuna Silver Mines Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.49.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.04). Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of C$355.70 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.7926103 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

