Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,655,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 648,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,058,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,373,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Colliers Securities raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.22.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $5.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.28. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.78.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.41%.

In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,637 shares in the company, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director C Reynolds Thompson III sold 20,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $89,921.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,310.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total transaction of $49,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,891.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

