Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 525 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 2,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of BLD stock opened at $398.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $402.51 and a 200 day moving average of $407.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $217.08 and a 1-year high of $495.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLD shares. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

