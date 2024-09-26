Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 42.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $57.96 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.94 and a 1 year high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -32.56, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -110.11%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

