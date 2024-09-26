Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC Invests $254,000 in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Equifax by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,987 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Equifax during the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Equifax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Equifax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BNP Paribas raised Equifax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Equifax

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX stock opened at $292.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $290.16 and a 200 day moving average of $259.90. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $309.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

Equifax Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.